Dhemaji Beat Karimganj To Win Inter-District Women's Cricket Tournament

In the final, the team from Dhemaji outplayed their opponents romping their way to the win. Batting first having won the toss, Dhemaji scored 208 runs for the loss of one wicket in their stipulated overs. Hemlata Payeng scored 83 runs in 65 balls with eight boundaries, while Florina Taye scored 66 not out in 92 balls with two fours. Maina Narah finished on 27 not out with three boundaries to her name.