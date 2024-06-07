Dhemaji Beat Karimganj To Win Inter-District Women's Cricket Tournament

Dhemaji Women’s cricket team defeated their Karimganj counterpart in the final of the Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter District Cricket Tournament 2024 to clinch the trophy on Friday.
The 30-over-a-side tournament, which began and May 30 and concluded with the final today at Guwahati’s Nehru Stadium, was organized by the Assam Cricket Association with all affiliated members.
In the final, the team from Dhemaji outplayed their opponents romping their way to the win. Batting first having won the toss, Dhemaji scored 208 runs for the loss of one wicket in their stipulated overs. Hemlata Payeng scored 83 runs in 65 balls with eight boundaries, while Florina Taye scored 66 not out in 92 balls with two fours. Maina Narah finished on 27 not out with three boundaries to her name.
On the other hand, the team from Karimganj was bundled out for only 24 runs in 20 overs as Dhemaji picked up a massive 184-run win. The only notable contributor was Somaditra Sama with 11 runs in 52 balls with one four.
For Dhemaji, Payeng also bagged five wickets giving away six runs as Pompi Gogoi (2/8) and Mousumi Narah (1/4) dismantled Karimganj. For her performances, Hemlata Payeng was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’. Meanwhile, Dhemaji’s Florina Taye picked up the ‘Player of the Tournament’ gong.