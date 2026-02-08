Assam's Lovlina Borgohain Strikes Gold Medal In Spain

Assam's boxing star Lovlina Borgohain, a Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, added another milestone to her career by winning the Women’s 75kg title at the Boxam Elite International tournament on February 7 in Spain.

In a hard-fought final, Lovlina showcased her skill and composure, edging past England’s Mary-Kate Smith with a 4:1 split decision. The match was intensely competitive, but Lovlina’s precision, tactical ring control, and sharp combinations helped her gain the upper hand in the decisive rounds.

This victory reinforces Lovlina’s reputation as one of India’s most consistent and dependable boxers on the international stage. Her ability to stay calm and execute under pressure continues to make Assam and the entire nation proud.

Experts say this win is a significant confidence booster as Lovlina gears up for forthcoming global tournaments, cementing her place among the elite ranks of Indian boxing. With each triumph, she not only strengthens her personal legacy but also inspires a new generation of athletes from Assam and across the country.