Assam’s Porikshit Dutta appointed BCCI observer for India-New Zealand T20I

The Assam Cricket Association has appointed Porikshit Dutta as BCCI Match Observer for the first T20I between India and New Zealand to be held in Ranchi on January 27.

Porikshit Dutta is the former Vice President of the Assam Cricket Association and present Vice President of Golaghat District Sports Association.

Dutta, an able and noted cricket administrator of Assam, has played various roles successfully in conducting international cricket matches in Guwahati. Moreover, during his successful terms as the Vice President of the Assam Cricket Association, he was instrumental in carrying out a series of projects aimed at developing cricket infrastructure throughout Assam.