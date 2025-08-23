NorthEast United FC Crushes Diamond Harbour 6–1 to Defend Durand Cup Title

NorthEast United Football Club (NEUFC) produced a breathtaking display of attacking football to crush debutant Diamond Harbour FC (DHFC) 6–1 in the Durand Cup 2025 final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday, clinching back-to-back titles in Asia’s oldest football competition.

The emphatic win not only gave the Highlanders their second consecutive Durand Cup but also made them the first team in 34 years to successfully defend the title, a feat last achieved by East Bengal in the early 1990s. The victory also fetched the club a record prize purse of ₹1.21 crore, the highest in the tournament’s history.

Early Domination by NEUFC

NorthEast United stamped its authority early on. Asheer Akhtar broke the deadlock in the 30th minute, capitalising on a rebound from a corner. Just before the interval, Parthib Gogoi doubled the lead with a clinical strike, giving NEUFC a comfortable 2–0 cushion at half-time.

Second-Half Goal Fest

The Highlanders came out firing after the break. Thoi Singh made it 3–0 in the 50th minute with a neat tap-in from Alaeddine Ajaraie’s cross. Diamond Harbour briefly clawed back when Slovenian striker Luka Majcen headed in from a corner in the 68th minute, reducing the deficit to 3–1.

But any hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished. Spanish forward Jairo Samperio restored the three-goal cushion in the 81st minute, before substitute Andy added a fifth with a delightful lob in the 86th. In stoppage time, Ajaraie himself sealed the rout with a confidently taken penalty, making it 6–1.

Fairytale Ends for Diamond Harbour

For Diamond Harbour FC, the final proved a step too far. The debutant club had captured headlines by upsetting giants East Bengal in the semifinal, but against NorthEast’s firepower and experience, their spirited run came to a crushing halt.

Historic Triumph

The result underlined NorthEast United’s resurgence in Indian football. From struggling in past ISL seasons to emerging as Durand Cup champions twice in a row, the Highlanders’ journey has been remarkable. The manner of the victory—six goals in a final—was as much a statement of intent as it was a crowning moment in the club’s history.

Match Summary

Final Score: NorthEast United FC 6 – 1 Diamond Harbour FC

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Goals (NEUFC): Asheer Akhtar (30’), Parthib Gogoi (45+1’), Thoi Singh (50’), Jairo Samperio (81’), Andy (86’), Alaeddine Ajaraie (90+2’, pen)

Goal (DHFC): Luka Majcen (68’)

Prize Money: ₹1.21 crore (record)

Milestone: First team to defend Durand Cup title in 34 years

With their dominant 6–1 triumph, NorthEast United FC not only lifted the Durand Cup once again but also stamped themselves as a formidable force in Indian football.

