Assam’s Raksha Boruah Wins At Khelo India Women’s Taekwondo League

A 12th-standard student of a Guwahati school made the entire state proud after securing a silver medal at the Khelo India Women's Taekwondo League recently. The competition was held at the Assam Rifles Dronachara Sports Complex in Shillong's Laitkor.
Raksha Boruah, a student of Guwahati's Kahilipara-based Modern English School, was selected through a trial at Nehru Stadium to represent Assam in the Khelo India Women's Taekwondo League in Shillong between February 14 and 17, 2024.
The event's opening ceremony on February 15 was honored by the presence of Lt General P.C. Nair, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, PHD, and Director General of Assam Rifles, who officially launched the league, elevating the event's significance.
Celebrating Raksha’s victory, Abhijit Gogoi, PGT-Physical Education and Taekwondo Coach at Modern English School, Kahilipara, expressed his happiness, “It is yet another feather in the cap as Raksha Boruah wins the medal at Khelo India Women’s Taekwondo League. We are happy to see our students shining in sports along with studies. This win will serve as an inspiration for other students to come and contribute significantly to the sports culture of the nation.”
The gathering, which drew about 500 attendees from various states, highlighted the outstanding abilities and expertise of the athletes taking part.