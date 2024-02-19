Assam’s Raksha Boruah Wins At Khelo India Women’s Taekwondo League

Celebrating Raksha’s victory, Abhijit Gogoi, PGT-Physical Education and Taekwondo Coach at Modern English School, Kahilipara, expressed his happiness, “It is yet another feather in the cap as Raksha Boruah wins the medal at Khelo India Women’s Taekwondo League. We are happy to see our students shining in sports along with studies. This win will serve as an inspiration for other students to come and contribute significantly to the sports culture of the nation.”