Anurag Thakur to Attend Inaugural Ceremony of Khelo India University Games 2023

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur will attend the inaugural ceremony of the Khelo India University Games 2023 in Guwahati on February 19 (Monday).
The inaugural ceremony will be held at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, Guwahati.
Famous playback singer and composer Angaraag Papon Mahanta will also perform at the event.
A host of athletes across the Northeast is set to participate in the games which will conclude on February 29.
Anurag Thakur will be attending the event alongside Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be inspiring the athletes through a video message.
This is the fourth edition of the Khelo India University Games. Nearly 4500 athletes from 200 Universities will in KIUG 2023.
Assam’s sports and youth welfare minister, Nandita Garlosa said that Papon’s inclusion will add glamour to the opening ceremony extravaganza.
“Papon is a youth icon of India and Guwahati will listen to him live. We have had the greatest of musicians like Bhupen Hazarika but good music doesn’t understand any generation. Both Hazarika and Papon are unique in their own ways and not to forget Zubeen Garg,” Garlosa said.
The grand opening of the Games, which will welcome all attendees free of charge, will also feature a thematic showcase highlighting the values of unity, diversity, and the spirit of sportsmanship. Additionally, the vibrant culture of Assam will take centerstage with captivating displays of indigenous arts, adding an extra layer of cultural immersion to the event.
The KIUG is a part of the Indian government’s Khelo India initiative that was launched in 2016. The Khelo India mission focuses on promoting grassroots sports and identifying young talents from across the country.