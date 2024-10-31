Assam's Riyan Parag Retained by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 14 Cr

The Rajasthan Royals announced a strong roster of retained players on Thursday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Auction.
Among the key players retained is Assam's Riyan Parag, who had a stellar IPL 2024 season and has become one of the hottest prospects in Indian cricket. Parag, the hard-hitting all-rounder, has been retained for Rs 14 crores after an impressive performance that saw him make his white-ball debut for India earlier this year. Over six seasons with the Royals, Parag has appeared in 70 IPL matches, significantly improving his game since being picked for Rs 3.8 crores in the IPL 2022 Auction.
Sanju Samson, who has led the team for the past four seasons, will continue as captain, retaining his position at a value of Rs 18 crores. Under his leadership, the team has reached the playoffs twice, including a Runners-Up finish in IPL 2022. Samson has also been a consistent performer with the bat, amassing 1,835 runs in 60 innings at a strike rate of 147.59.
"The last few seasons have truly been remarkable for our franchise. We have been able to deliver some special moments for our fans and were able to create an environment in the dressing room where some of our young talent has been groomed to be the next generation of superstars for Indian cricket," said Sanju Samson.
Another standout player retained is Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has risen from the ranks in the past couple of years through the Royals' development pathway, has also transformed into a key member of the Indian men's national team. The 22-year-old left-hander has also been retained at a value of Rs 18 crores. In the last three-year cycle, the stylish opening batter has amassed 1318 runs at an impressive strike rate of 150.83, including the second-best tally ever for a Royals player in a single season (625 runs in IPL 2023).
Young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has been retained for Rs 14 crores, following a breakthrough IPL 2023 season that showcased his dynamic performances. He ended IPL 2024 with 195 runs from 11 innings and is becoming a promising fixture in India's red-ball squad.
Shimron Hetmyer, the only overseas player retained, will continue with the franchise at a value of Rs 11 crores. The 27-year-old Guyanese has maintained an impressive strike rate of 156.48 across the three seasons and will prove to be a value-add to the Royals line-up going into the next cycle with his experience.
Finally, Sandeep Sharma, retained as the only uncapped player for Rs 4 crores, has emerged as a reliable medium pacer for the franchise, claiming 23 wickets at an economy of 8.39 across two seasons.