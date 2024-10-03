Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Retention List for IPL 2025

As the IPL 2025 Mega Auction draws near, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are preparing to solidify their team structure for the upcoming season. Known for their innovative approach and a strong emphasis on youth, the Royals aim to build a competitive squad that can challenge for the title. With an eye on past performances and the new retention rules, fans are eager to see who will be retained.

IPL 2025 Retention Rules

The IPL Governing Council has revised the player retention rules ahead of the 2025 mega-auction. Each franchise is permitted to retain up to six players, which includes options for the Right to Match (RTM) cards. Teams can retain a maximum of five capped players and two uncapped players, with no restrictions on the number of overseas players retained. This flexibility allows franchises to strategize better while maintaining their core team.

Expected Full Retention List for Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Based on their performances and impact in previous seasons, here’s the expected list of players that the Rajasthan Royals are likely to retain before the IPL 2025 auction:

Sanju Samson (Captain)

Jos Buttler

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Trent Boult

Riyan Parag

Sandeep Sharma

Other Contenders for Retention

While the above six players are expected to be retained, there are other players who could potentially stay with the team depending on auction dynamics. Players like Shimron Hetmyer and Adam Zampa may also be considered for retention if RR decides to maintain a strong international presence in their squad. However, the team's final retention list will depend on factors such as player availability and overall squad balance.

Conclusion

The IPL 2025 mega-auction is set to be a pivotal event as teams aim to enhance their squads while retaining their core players. Rajasthan Royals, with their focus on youth and strategy, will look to hold onto their key players and make calculated decisions to continue their pursuit of the IPL title. With Sanju Samson at the helm and a mix of experienced and young talent, fans can anticipate another thrilling season ahead.

