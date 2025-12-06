Will Riyan Parag Captain Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026? Assam Star Speaks on Leadership After Sanju Samson’s Exit

The Rajasthan Royals are entering a transformative phase ahead of IPL 2026 following the unexpected departure of long-time captain Sanju Samson, who has been traded to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in one of the biggest transfers in league history. With Samson moving out and RR acquiring Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in return, the franchise is now evaluating options for a new leader.

In the midst of intense speculation, Riyan Parag—one of RR’s most improved players in recent seasons—has finally broken his silence on whether he is ready to take over the captaincy.

Rajasthan Royals Captaincy Race for IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals find themselves with multiple captaincy contenders, including:

Riyan Parag

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ravindra Jadeja

With the leadership void now official, the franchise is expected to announce its new captain only after the IPL 2026 auction, according to co-owner Manoj Badale.

The uncertainty has given rise to debate over whether RR will back youth and continuity—or opt for the experience of a seasoned international star.

Riyan Parag Responds to Captaincy Speculation

Speaking to Sportstar, Riyan Parag confirmed that he is ready to take on the captaincy if the management believes he is the right choice.

Parag, who captained RR in seven to eight matches during IPL 2025 when Samson was injured, believes those opportunities have prepared him well.

Riyan Parag’s Key Remarks

“I captained in seven to eight matches last season. In the dressing room, when we analysed decisions, I have done things right 80 to 85 percent.”

He acknowledged that the final call lies with team management:

“Manoj sir has said the decision will be taken after the auction. If the team management feels I am the right fit, I am ready to put my hand up. If they feel I can contribute more as a player, I am ready for that too.”

Parag also spoke candidly about the challenges of leadership in modern-day IPL cricket:

“Everyone has the misconception that captaincy is easy. There is an element of fame, but it reduces actual cricket to 20 percent. You have to attend meetings, sponsor shoots, media interactions. I need to develop these things as a person.”

Riyan Parag Reflects on Sanju Samson’s Departure

Sanju Samson’s exit marks the end of an era for the Royals. Parag, who has been mentored by Samson since joining the franchise as a teenager, admitted that the news was emotional.

“I don’t want to think about his absence because then I will feel bad. I was very close to Sanju bhaiya when I came into the team. He never let me feel like I was just a 17 or 18-year-old from Assam.”

He further revealed how Samson slowly groomed him for leadership responsibilities:

“In the last two years, he would give me vice-captaincy in Jos bhai’s absence. He asked me to talk to bowlers, attend meetings, and take the lead.”

Parag’s evolution from a young domestic talent to a leadership contender is, in many ways, rooted in Samson’s guidance.

What Lies Ahead for Rajasthan Royals?

With the auction yet to take place and RR undergoing a deep structural shift, the captaincy remains wide open. The franchise must decide between the youthful dynamism of Riyan Parag, the in-form confidence of Yashasvi Jaiswal, and the massive experience of Ravindra Jadeja.

Regardless of the final decision, Parag’s readiness and maturity have positioned him as a genuine contender for the role—something unimaginable just a few seasons ago.

Also Read:

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes India’s Most Google-Searched Personality of 2025

IND vs RSA: Rishabh Pant Returns to Test Squad; Riyan Parag Named in India A