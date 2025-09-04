Assam's Uma Chetry Joins India's Women Sqaud for ODI Series and World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Uma Chetry as the replacement for Yastika Bhatia in India’s squad for the upcoming three-match IDFC First Bank ODI series against Australia and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. Bhatia suffered a left knee injury during India’s preparatory camp in Vizag, and the BCCI medical team is closely monitoring her recovery.

With Chetry’s inclusion, the updated Indian ODI squad against Australia is: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, and Uma Chetry (WK). Standby players for the series include Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, and Priya Mishra.

India’s squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 also sees Chetry’s addition. The team now includes Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, and Uma Chetry (WK). Standby players for the World Cup include Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, and Sayali Satghare.

Due to her elevation to the senior squad, Uma Chetry will no longer be part of the India A squad, which is set to play a warm-up match ahead of the World Cup. India A’s revised squad now features Minnu Mani (C), Dhara Gujjar, Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Vrinda Dinesh, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Tanushree Sarkar, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, and Raghvi Bist.

The BCCI wished Yastika Bhatia a speedy recovery and expressed confidence in Uma Chetry’s ability to strengthen the team in both the ODI series and the World Cup.

