Uma Chetry Gets National Call-Up To Face Ireland In Bilateral Series

Assam's wicket-keeper batter, Uma Chetry, has been selected for the Indian senior women's cricket team for the upcoming IDFC First Bank ODI series against Ireland. The three-match series is scheduled to take place on January 10, 12, and 15 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat.

In a statement, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) President Taranga Gogoi expressed pride in Chetry's selection, stating, "Uma's selection is a proud moment for Assam cricket. We wish her all the best as she represents India."

Chetry's inclusion in the national squad follows her outstanding performance in the BCCI Women's U-23 T20 Trophy. In a match held on January 5, Assam defeated Nagaland by nine wickets at the Sanosara Cricket Ground 'A' in Rajkot. Nagaland was bowled out for 27 runs in 16.4 overs, with Mousumi Narah and Rima Pegu taking 2 wickets each. Assam chased down the target in 5.3 overs, with Gayatri Gurung remaining not out on 13 and Chetry contributing 9 runs.

The Indian women's team, led by captain Smriti Mandhana, will face Ireland in a series that marks Ireland's first-ever bilateral series in India. This series is part of the 2022–2025 ICC Women's Championship.

Chetry's selection underscores the growing prominence of Assam in Indian women's cricket and highlights the state's contribution to the national team.