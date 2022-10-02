Astha Choudhury Seals Gold In 100m Butterfly Event At National Games

After setting a new national record, Assam swimmer Astha Choudhury bagged a gold medal in the ongoing National Games on Sunday.

The swimmer from Assam won gold in the 100m butterfly event with a timing of 1:03:37.

Earlier in the day, Choudhury had clocked 01:03.90 minutes in the women’s butterfly event breaking Delhi’s Richa Mishra record of 01:04.41.

Meanwhile, sprinter Amlan Borgohain bagged gold medal in 100m race, while cyclist Chayanika Gogoi won silver medal in 10km category and Nayanmoni Saikia bagged bronze in lawn bowls and Popi Hazarika won silver in 59 kg weightlifting.

It may be noted that the 36th National Games is being held in the state of Gujarat for the very first time between September 29 and October 12.

Nearly 15,000 sportspersons, coaches, and officials from across the country are participating in 36 sports disciplines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Games at Narendra Modi Stadium.