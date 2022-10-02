Ind Vs SA 2nd T20: Floodlight Malfunction Pauses Play For 2nd Time In Guwahati

The second T20 match between India and South Africa being played at Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati on Sunday was interrupted for the second time with one of the light towers going off due to some disruptions in power supply.

According to reports, due to a malfunction one of the floodlights in the stadium went out forcing the match to be stopped briefly for the second time today.

This was the second time the match was interrupted after a snake entered the field during the ongoing match.

The incident took place during the second innings with South Africa batting.

Talking about the match, India set a huge target of 238 with South Africa struggling at five runs for the loss of two wickets at the end of two overs.