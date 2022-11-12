Arthab Hazarika Bags 2 Gold Medals at Indo-Nepal Skating Championships

Arthab Arjun Hazarika from Assam bagged two gold medals in the 5th Indo-Nepal Real Roller Skating Championship held in Kathmandu.

Arthab is the son of Pijush Hazarika, Assam Minister of Social Justice, Information and Public Relations and Water Resources, and Actor Aimee Baruah.

It may be mentioned that 48 players from India participated in the 5th Indo-Nepal Real Gold Roller Skating Championship was held at the Dasharath Rangashala Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Among them, Arthab Arjun Hazarika won two gold medals in the 200m and 400m under-8 categories. Atharva was taking training under the supervision of Coach Ramu Bardoloi.