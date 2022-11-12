Guwahati: Indian Army to Organise 'Purvottar Swabhiman Utsav'

The Indian Army under the aegia of HQ Eastern Command will organise a two-day conclave titled 'Purvottar Swabhiman Utsav' on the theme of 'Celebrating Contribution of India's North East Region (NER) in Nation Building'. This was informed by the officials on Saturday.

The conclave will be conducted between November 20 and 21 in Guwahati as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The conclave is aimed at highlighting the contribution of NER towards nation-building, felicitating Veer Naris, and showcasing NE culture.

"This conclave will be an apt opportunity to spread awareness about the role of unsung heroes of NER in India's independence struggle, the contribution of the Indian Armed Forces, and other important organs of the Government like the North Eastern Council (NEC), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Assam Rifles and North-eastern Frontier Railways (NFR) towards overall development of NER, promote the integration of NER strengthen cement Civil-Military relations," said officials.

The officials also informed that as part of this two-day conclave, a panel discussion will be organized at Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati on November 20, in which eminent personalities including Chief Ministers of Assam, Manipur, and Meghalaya and renowned speakers from the Indian Army, North East Council, NF Railway and civil society will deliver illuminating talks on contemporary issues of great relevance.