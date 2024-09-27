Atlético Madrid Edges Celta Vigo 1-0 as Álvarez Scores Dramatic Late Winner

Atlético Madrid gained crucial momentum ahead of their derby clash with Real Madrid by securing a dramatic 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga on Thursday.
Julián Álvarez emerged as the hero, netting a last-minute winner that propelled Diego Simeone’s side into third place in the league standings.
With the match seemingly destined for a stalemate, Álvarez found the back of the net in the 90th minute, connecting with a precise left-footed cross from Antoine Griezmann. The Argentine forward skillfully maneuvered between defenders to poke the ball home, marking his second goal since joining Atlético from Manchester City.
"What matters are the three points," Álvarez said post-match. “Whether it’s 1-0 or 5-0, the important thing is to secure the win. We knew it would be a tough match against Celta here.”
Despite their victory, Atlético Madrid struggled to create significant scoring opportunities throughout the match, registering only two shots on target from eight attempts. Their performance was characterized by an overall expected goals (xG) of just 0.63, highlighting the challenges they faced in breaking down Celta’s defense.
On the other hand, Celta Vigo, who suffered their first home defeat of the season, was left to rue missed chances. The hosts managed to take 10 shots, four of which were on target, and created an xG of 1.37 but could not find a way past Atlético's standout goalkeeper, Jan Oblak.
Oblak played a pivotal role in the match, making key saves, including a crucial stop against Iago Aspas just before halftime and denying Borja Iglesias on two occasions after the break.
With this victory, Atlético Madrid remains two points behind second-placed Real Madrid as they prepare for the highly anticipated derby at the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday.
Following the derby, Atlético will shift their focus to the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Benfica next Wednesday.
Although not a vintage performance, Atlético's resilience paid off, and their late win has injected a much-needed boost into their campaign as they continue to chase league leaders Barcelona, who have won their first seven matches this season.