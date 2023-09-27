Australia Beat India By 66 Runs In 3rd ODI, Series Ends 2-1

Virat Kohli came in to bat with the team 74 for the loss of one wicket and carried the responsibility, but to some extent as he was dismissed for 56 runs off 61 balls. Shreyas Iyer also looked good for a while, but could not take the pressure of getting the team across the line. Elsewhere, KL Rahul probably suffered from a role change coming in to bat at three down and scored only 26 runs. Suryakumar Yadav failed to impress departing for just eight. Ravindra Jadeja threatened for a while at the end, but was put out by Tanveer Sangha.