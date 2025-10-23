Australia Clinches 2-0 Lead as India Fall Short in Adelaide

Australia has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against India after a thrilling two-wicket victory in the second match at the Adelaide Oval today. The home side chased down India’s total of 265 with 22 balls to spare, courtesy of pivotal half-centuries from opener Matt Short and finisher Cooper Connolly.

India posted 264 for 9 in their innings, thanks to a determined 73 from veteran opener Rohit Sharma and a steady 61 from Shreyas Iyer, who helped stabilize the innings following an early collapse. Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett emerged as the star with the ball, dismissing both Indian captain Shubman Gill and former captain Virat Kohli for a four-ball duck in the same over. The wicket of Kohli marked a career-first—back-to-back ODI ducks—and has reignited debates about his form since returning to international cricket.

During the chase, Australia relied on a composed 74 from Matt Short at the top, while the lower order, led by Cooper Connolly’s unbeaten 61 off 53 balls, steered the team to victory. Despite a late surge from India, including a key breakthrough by young pacer Harshit Rana, who also contributed 24 crucial runs with the bat, Australia held their nerve to secure the win.

With the series now won, the teams will meet in Sydney for the final dead-rubber ODI, where India will aim to salvage pride while Australia celebrates a dominant series performance.