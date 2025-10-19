Clinical Australia Outclass India in Rain-Hit Perth ODI

A composed Australian side cruised to a seven-wicket victory over India in a rain-curtailed first ODI at the Perth Stadium on Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Persistent showers reduced the contest to a 26-overs-a-side affair, but the hosts made the most of the conditions to seal their first-ever ODI win at the venue.

Put in to bat first, India struggled to find momentum and managed only 136 for 9. Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Owen, and Matthew Kuhnemann shared the honours with two wickets apiece, keeping India’s batting lineup under tight control throughout the innings.

India’s innings never quite took off after early setbacks. The returning duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to make an impact — Rohit perished for 8 off 14 balls to Hazlewood in the fourth over, while Kohli fell for a duck to Mitchell Starc, undone by a sharp delivery that drew him into a loose drive. His dismissal was sealed by a stunning catch from Cooper Connolly at backward point — a memorable moment at the very ground where Kohli had last scored a Test hundred. Shubman Gill, who had earlier this year struck a century on his Test captaincy debut, was trapped down the leg side by Nathan Ellis for a modest score in the ninth over.

In reply, Australia’s chase was steady and assured. Despite Arshdeep Singh removing the dangerous Travis Head early, skipper Mitchell Marsh anchored the innings with an unbeaten 46 off 52 balls. Supported by Josh Philippe and Matt Renshaw, Marsh guided his side home with 20 balls to spare, showcasing clinical precision in the shortened contest.

The two teams will next meet in Adelaide on Thursday for the second ODI, with India now under pressure to level the series.