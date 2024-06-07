Bangladesh T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Complete List of Team Players and Name

Bangladesh's selection for the T20 World Cup in the USA embodies an astute fusion of youthful exuberance and seasoned expertise, manifesting a balanced and dynamic squad. The decision to include rising star Tanzim Hasan Sakib underscores the team's dedication to nurturing emerging talents and injecting fresh energy into the lineup.

Moreover, the resurgence of Shakib Al Hasan, a stalwart all-rounder, augments the team's depth and adaptability, particularly given his recent stellar displays in T20Is against Zimbabwe. With Shakib's dual proficiency in batting and bowling, Bangladesh anticipates his pivotal role in providing leadership and pivotal contributions throughout the tournament.

The squad's well-rounded composition instills confidence, setting the stage for a fiercely competitive showing at the pinnacle of T20 cricket.

Bangladesh T20 World Cup Squad 2024

