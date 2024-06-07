Bangladesh T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Complete List of Team Players and Name

Bangladesh's selection for the T20 World Cup in the USA embodies an astute fusion of youthful exuberance and seasoned expertise, manifesting a balanced and dynamic squad. The decision to include rising star Tanzim Hasan Sakib underscores the team's dedication to nurturing emerging talents and injecting fresh energy into the lineup.
Moreover, the resurgence of Shakib Al Hasan, a stalwart all-rounder, augments the team's depth and adaptability, particularly given his recent stellar displays in T20Is against Zimbabwe. With Shakib's dual proficiency in batting and bowling, Bangladesh anticipates his pivotal role in providing leadership and pivotal contributions throughout the tournament.
The squad's well-rounded composition instills confidence, setting the stage for a fiercely competitive showing at the pinnacle of T20 cricket.
Bangladesh is placed in Group D alongside South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Nepal for the T20 World Cup.
Their first match is against Sri Lanka in Dallas on June 7th, marking the beginning of their campaign.
This initial fixture holds significant importance as it sets the tone for Bangladesh's tournament and offers an opportunity to secure crucial points early on.
The deadline for squad changes is May 25th, allowing teams to make alterations freely until then.
Any changes made after May 25th require approval from the ICC's Event Technical Committee.
This deadline ensures stability in team compositions leading up to the tournament while providing flexibility for unforeseen circumstances like injuries or changes in form.
Boards are urged to assess their squads meticulously and make necessary adjustments before the deadline to ensure the best possible lineup for the T20 World Cup.