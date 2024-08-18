Australia to Host England in 2027 to Celebrate 150 Years of Test Cricket

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is set to host a historic Test match between Australia and England in 2027, commemorating 150 years of Test cricket. This match will honor the first-ever Test played between the two teams in March 1877, as well as the Centenary Test in 1977, which Australia won by 45 runs—mirroring the result of the inaugural match.
Cricket Australia (CA) has announced the allocation of hosting rights for various men's international matches, including Tests, ODIs, T20Is, and other fixtures, over the next seven summers from 2024-25 to 2030-31. These arrangements are part of strategic partnerships between CA and State and Territory Governments, aiming to provide greater certainty for fans and communities while expanding cricket events across the nation, according to the ICC.
As part of these new arrangements, the MCG will continue its tradition of hosting the annual Boxing Day Test, while the Sydney Cricket Ground will maintain its New Year's match. The Adelaide Oval is set to introduce a "Christmas Test" every December starting from the 2025/26 season, featuring both Day-Night and Day Tests. Meanwhile, Perth Stadium has secured the rights to host the first Men's Test of the summer until the 2026/27 season.
Cricket Australia Chairman Mike Baird addressed the challenges of hosting matches at Brisbane Stadium due to infrastructure constraints. "In Brisbane, it is harder [to plan] because of the infrastructure. There is just uncertainty, so we're not sure of the long-term solution. What we do know is the Gabba has a use for life that ends in 2030. We need a solution and are working with the AFL as well on a long-term solution. We want a great venue in Brisbane that can support Queensland Cricket and Australian cricket for years to come," Baird stated.
This historic Test and the broader allocation of match hosting rights reflect Cricket Australia's commitment to preserving tradition while also embracing innovation and expansion in the sport.