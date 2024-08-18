Australia to Host England in 2027 to Celebrate 150 Years of Test Cricket

Cricket Australia Chairman Mike Baird addressed the challenges of hosting matches at Brisbane Stadium due to infrastructure constraints. "In Brisbane, it is harder [to plan] because of the infrastructure. There is just uncertainty, so we're not sure of the long-term solution. What we do know is the Gabba has a use for life that ends in 2030. We need a solution and are working with the AFL as well on a long-term solution. We want a great venue in Brisbane that can support Queensland Cricket and Australian cricket for years to come," Baird stated.