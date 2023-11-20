India’s Squad for T20I Series against Australia Announced, Assam’s Riyan Parag Left Out!

Riyan Parag of Assam has been left out of the upcoming IDFC First Bank 5-match T20I series against Australia, which is set to begin on November 23, 2023 in Visakhapatnam.
This may sound heartbreaking, but the Assam's sports sensation has fascinated cricket viewers across the country with his batting and bowling abilities at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, of late.
Meanwhile, the Men’s Selection Committee announced the squad for the upcoming IDFC First Bank 5-match T20I series against Australia and Suryakumar Yadav has been given the charge of the captaincy.
Indian Batter Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru.
Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati will be hosting the 3rd T-20 match between India and Australia on November 28, 2023.
Earlier, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) secretary Trideep Konwar clarified that there has been no official declaration about Parag joining the national team.
Speaking exclusively to Pratidin Time, Konwar said, “Who will or will not get a place in the Indian team will be finalized by the selectors based on the performance of the players. Riyan had played well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently and we will be overjoyed if he is named to the Indian Cricket squad for the forthcoming T20 series against Australia. But, for the time being, we will have to wait for the selectors' ultimate decision.”
India’s squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar