Australian Cricket legend Shane Warne passes away

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has passed away of a suspected heart attack in Thailand’s Koh Samui on Friday. He was 52 years old.

A statement issued by Warne’s management said, “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa in Thailand and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.”

Widely considered one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history, Warne was named one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in the 1994 Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.

He captained the Australian national team in One Day Internationals (ODI).

Warne played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs between 1992 and 2007 and took a combined 1001 wickets during his storied international career.

Condolences have started to pour in from all quarters after the cricket star’s demise.

