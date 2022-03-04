Assam: BSF Foils Cattle Smuggling Bid In Cachar

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday foiled a cattle smuggling bid in Assam’s Cachar district.

As many as 23 cattle heads were rescued who were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh.

Acting on specific inputs, the BSP troops rescued the cattle heads from three vehicles on NH-6 at Hilara area in Cachar district, a statement read.

Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar Singh had said that the border guarding force is using technologically advanced devices to stop cattle smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border.

Earlier yesterday, 38 cattle heads were rescued by Assam police in Guwahati’s Jorabat. Four persons have been arrested in connection to the seizures.

The accused individuals were smuggling 38 cows from Nagaon to Nine Mile and Meghalaya in a truck bearing registration number AS01DD2168.

