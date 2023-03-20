Babita Phogat to Attend Asian Kho Kho Championship in Assam

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat will attend Asian Kho Kho Championship in Assam’s Tamulpur to cheer the participants who will participate in the championship.

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) chief Pramod Boro informed about her visit on Twitter posting a video of Babita Phogat.

Boro captioned the video, “@BabitaPhogat the wrestling sensation of India, will be at the 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship in Tamulpur, BTR to cheer on the players! Her support and encouragement will undoubtedly inspire the athletes to give their all.”