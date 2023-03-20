Babita Phogat to Attend Asian Kho Kho Championship in Assam

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat will attend Asian Kho Kho Championship in Assam’s Tamulpur to cheer the participants who will participate in the championship.
The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) chief Pramod Boro informed about her visit on Twitter posting a video of Babita Phogat.
Boro captioned the video, “@BabitaPhogat the wrestling sensation of India, will be at the 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship in Tamulpur, BTR to cheer on the players! Her support and encouragement will undoubtedly inspire the athletes to give their all.”
However, it is not yet disclosed on which day Phogat will attend the championship.
The 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship (Men and Women) in Tamulpur under the aegis of Kho Kho Federation of India has begun from Monday.
As many as 400 athletes from at least 14 countries will participate in the championship.
The countries are- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka.
The championship will be held from March 20 to 23.
Meanwhile, over Rs. 4 crores has been allocated for the championship.