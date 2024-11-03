Ball-Tampering Claims Against India? Cricket Australia Clarifies
The fourth day of the unofficial Test match between India A and Australia A at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay opened amid controversy when on-field umpires changed the ball used by the visitors overnight. With Australia A needing 86 runs to secure victory, tensions flared as Indian players questioned umpire Shawn Craig about the decision.
On the stump microphone, Craig was heard asserting, "When you scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion, let’s play," firmly dismissing the players' attempts to argue the point. When Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan inquired whether they would continue playing with the newly handed ball, Craig reiterated, “You’re playing with that ball.”
Kishan faced a reprimand for showing dissent, calling the umpire's action a “really stupid decision.” In response, Craig warned him, “You will be on report for dissent. That’s inappropriate behavior. It is because of your (team) actions we changed the ball.”
This match marked Kishan’s return to the national radar after a year away from international play, having last represented India in November 2023. Craig, a former player with experience officiating over 50 First-Class games and men’s internationals since 2019, stood firm in his decision.
In a subsequent clarification, Cricket Australia cleared the India A players of any allegations of ball tampering, stating the ball was changed “due to deterioration.” They confirmed that both teams’ captains and managers were informed of the decision prior to play and noted that no further action would be taken.
Despite the early drama, Australia A continued to dominate the match, with captain Nathan McSweeney leading the charge with an unbeaten 88 off 178 balls. They chased down the 224-run target with seven wickets in hand. Earlier, India A had posted 312 in their second innings after conceding an 85-run lead to the hosts, highlighted by Sai Sudharsan's impressive century (103) and Devdutt Padikkal's 88, although a lower-order collapse stifled their innings.
The two teams are set to face off again in the second unofficial Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground starting November 7.