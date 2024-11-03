Ball-Tampering Claims Against India? Cricket Australia Clarifies

Despite the early drama, Australia A continued to dominate the match, with captain Nathan McSweeney leading the charge with an unbeaten 88 off 178 balls. They chased down the 224-run target with seven wickets in hand. Earlier, India A had posted 312 in their second innings after conceding an 85-run lead to the hosts, highlighted by Sai Sudharsan's impressive century (103) and Devdutt Padikkal's 88, although a lower-order collapse stifled their innings.