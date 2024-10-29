Ballon d’Or 2024: Rodri and Bonmati Reign as Real Madrid Fumes Over Vinicius Snub

Amid the star-studded event, the shadow of Real Madrid's boycott lingered. The Madrid delegation of nominees, including Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, Fede Valverde, and Jude Bellingham, went unrepresented. When Real Madrid was honored as the men’s team of the year, the absence of any club representatives was a stark reminder of the night’s underlying tensions. As the award was presented, a tribute video played to an empty stage, signaling the rift between the organizers and one of football’s biggest clubs.

The Ballon d’Or selection, voted on by an international jury of 100 journalists, has always been a source of debate, but Real Madrid’s dramatic response took the event’s controversies to a new level. Despite efforts by the Amaury group, which owns L’Equipe and France Football, to keep the winner’s identity a secret, rumors of Rodri’s victory seemed to have leaked, adding another layer to the night’s intrigue.