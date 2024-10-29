Ballon d’Or 2024: Rodri and Bonmati Reign as Real Madrid Fumes Over Vinicius Snub

The 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony delivered a night of surprises, intense competition, and high drama as Manchester City's Rodri was crowned the world’s best male footballer. Fresh from a stellar season that saw him clinch a fourth consecutive Premier League title and lead Spain to Euro 2024 victory, the 28-year-old midfielder beat out fierce competition, leaving fans and critics buzzing.
Despite a season in which Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior was seen as the clear frontrunner following a Liga and Champions League double, it was Rodri’s versatility, leadership, and ability to step up in crucial moments that sealed the deal for him.
While Rodri's acceptance brought joy to Manchester City fans and recognition for the Spaniard’s pivotal role in club and international triumphs, Real Madrid’s absence from the Paris's Chatelet Theatre ceremony did not go unnoticed. Hours before the prestigious event, the Spanish giants announced a boycott, calling out what they perceived as a "snub" of Vinicius. Their public statement expressed disappointment that the award went to Rodri, suggesting if not Vinicius, then Madrid defender Dani Carvajal would have been a worthy choice, considering his impact in the Champions League final. The boycott underscored Real’s frustrations with the Ballon d’Or selection process, saying the criteria overlooked their players and showed "no respect" for the club's achievements.
Rodri, however, was diplomatic in his response. Addressing Madrid’s absence, he simply said, “They have their decision. They didn’t want to be here for their reasons. I just focus on my club and my team-mates.” The City midfielder showed characteristic class, choosing to highlight his club’s achievements and the hard work behind his success rather than engage in controversy.
Meanwhile, in the women’s category, Barcelona and Spain’s Aitana Bonmati took home her second consecutive Ballon d'Or. At just 26, Bonmati led Barcelona to a historic quadruple, securing every major title available and helping Spain win the Nations League. In her acceptance speech, Bonmati paid tribute to her team, emphasizing, “This cannot be achieved alone. I am very lucky to be surrounded by players who make me better every day.” Her victory reinforces Barcelona's dominance in women's football, with Bonmati joining her teammate Alexia Putellas as one of only two women to win the Ballon d'Or twice.
Amid the star-studded event, the shadow of Real Madrid's boycott lingered. The Madrid delegation of nominees, including Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, Fede Valverde, and Jude Bellingham, went unrepresented. When Real Madrid was honored as the men’s team of the year, the absence of any club representatives was a stark reminder of the night’s underlying tensions. As the award was presented, a tribute video played to an empty stage, signaling the rift between the organizers and one of football’s biggest clubs.
The Ballon d’Or selection, voted on by an international jury of 100 journalists, has always been a source of debate, but Real Madrid’s dramatic response took the event’s controversies to a new level. Despite efforts by the Amaury group, which owns L’Equipe and France Football, to keep the winner’s identity a secret, rumors of Rodri’s victory seemed to have leaked, adding another layer to the night’s intrigue.
Pep Guardiola, Rodri's club manager, previously lauded him as "the best in his position," highlighting the midfielder's exceptional tactical mind, passing accuracy, and critical goals that have repeatedly secured wins for both City and Spain. Guardiola's praise emphasizes Rodri's significance to a City side that has built its recent success around his stability in midfield.
For many, this year’s Ballon d'Or winners not only recognize individual talent but showcase a new era in football, where the awards go beyond just goals and glamour to players whose influence extends deeply into team success. As Rodri and Bonmati celebrated their moment on one of football's biggest stages, the night’s drama and the intensity of competition underscored the global passion for the beautiful game.