Bangladesh Fan Hospitalised In Kanpur After Assault During 2nd Test

A Bangladesh cricket team fan was rushed to a hospital in Kanpur after he was allegedly beaten up by some people during the first day of the second Test match against India at the Green Park Stadium.
The fan, identified as Tiger Robby, was taken to Kanpur's Regency Hospital. Visuals from outside the hospital showed him lying on a stretcher and was visibly in pain.
India and Bangladesh are playing the second of the two match Test series. The Men in Blue lead the series 1-0 after a comprehensive win the first match.
At the end of the day's play, Bangladesh, batting first, posted 107 runs for the loss of three wickets. Having won the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma chose to bowl amid overcast conditions. The decision paid off with pacer Akash Deep sending both Bangladesh openers back in the first session.
Ravichandran Ashwin returned after lunch to dismiss the opposition skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, leaving Banladesh at 80/3. Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim will join in the middle to carry on with the innings tomorrow.