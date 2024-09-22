India Secures Dominant 280-Run Victory Over Bangladesh in Test Match

India achieved a commanding victory by 280 runs against Bangladesh in a recent Test match.
In their first innings, India scored 376 runs, bolstered by strong performances from Ravindra Jadeja (86), R. Ashwin (113), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (56). Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud was the standout bowler, claiming 5 wickets.
Bangladesh struggled in their first innings, managing only 149 runs, with Shakib Al Hasan (32) and Litton Das (22) as the top scorers. Jasprit Bumrah was instrumental for India, taking 4 wickets, while Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Jadeja each contributed with 2 wickets.
In the second innings, India declared at 287/4, highlighted by Shubman Gill's unbeaten 119 and a quickfire 109 from Rishabh Pant.
Facing a daunting target, Bangladesh showed slight improvement in their second innings but was bowled out for 234 runs. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto led the effort with a solid 82.
However, Ashwin's impressive 5-wicket haul sealed the match for India, confirming their comprehensive victory by 280 runs.