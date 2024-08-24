Shikhar Dhawan Retires From International Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan's Test career, despite its promising start in Mohali, concluded with 2315 runs from 40 matches, falling short of the expectations many had for him. Nevertheless, it had its highlights. During India's challenging 2014 tour of New Zealand, Dhawan showcased resilience with a gritty, chanceless 98 in Wellington under seaming and swinging conditions. He consistently performed well against Sri Lanka, scoring three of his seven career centuries against them, including a remarkable 190 in Galle in 2017. However, a difficult tour of England the following year, where he managed only 162 runs in eight innings, led to his exclusion from the Test team, and he never represented India in the format again.