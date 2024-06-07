Canada T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Complete List of Team Players and Name

Canada, set to make its debut in the T20 World Cup this year, has unveiled its 15-man squad, handpicked by selectors to reflect a blend of experience and youthful vigor. Remarkably, only a quintet of players out of the fifteen are below the age of 30, underscoring the team's reliance on seasoned campaigners.

Leading the charge is 37-year-old all-rounder Saad Bin Zafar, entrusted with the captaincy duties. He will be ably supported by stalwarts like top-order batsman Aaron Johnson and left-arm seamer Kaleem Sana, who are expected to serve as the backbone of the squad.

While the likes of Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nikhil Dutta, and Rishi Joshi represent the youthful contingent, comprising the only players under the age of 30, their energy and enthusiasm promise to inject vitality into the team.

The prowess of Kaleem Sana's pace bowling and Aaron Johnson's explosive batting prowess will be pivotal at the forefront, setting the tone for Canada's performances. Moreover, Canada's aspirations of making a mark on cricket's grandest stage hinge significantly on the all-round capabilities of Bin Zafar, Thaker, and Dilon Heyliger, underpinning the team's collective ambitions.

Canada Fixtures in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024