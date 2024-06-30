BCCI Announces INR 125 Crore Prize for Team India for T20 World Cup Victory

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a staggering prize money of INR 125 crore for Team India following their victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
The announcement was made on Sunday, June 30, a day after the Indian men's cricket team ended their 11-year wait for an ICC trophy by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final by seven runs in Barbados.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed the substantial reward for the team and extended his congratulations to the players and coaching staff for their remarkable achievement.
"I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024," Jay Shah posted on X (formerly Twitter). "The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement."
In addition to the BCCI's prize, Rohit Sharma's side also secured the ICC's winning prize of INR 21.96 crore after lifting the coveted trophy at Kensington Oval. This victory marks a significant milestone for Indian cricket, capping off an intense and exhilarating tournament.
Following the win, veteran players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirements from T20I cricket, adding an emotional layer to the celebration. Their decision to retire came after the triumphant win over a valiant South African team, signifying the end of an era for these cricketing stalwarts.
The Indian team's performance throughout the tournament was marked by exceptional talent and resilience, culminating in a well-deserved victory and a historic moment for Indian cricket.