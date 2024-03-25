BCCI Announces IPL 2024 Schedule, All Matches to be Held in India
BCCI has officially revealed the comprehensive schedule for IPL 2024, ending speculation about the tournament's venue and addressing concerns over potential clashes with the General Elections in India. Notably, all 74 matches of the IPL 2024 season will be conducted within India, with significant fixtures scheduled in Ahmedabad and Chennai during the latter stages of the tournament.
The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches are set to take place on May 21 and 22 respectively at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. Following this, Qualifier 2 and the much-anticipated final will unfold at the iconic Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on May 24 and 26 respectively.
The decision to host the entire IPL 2024 in India comes after BCCI Secretary Jay Shah affirmed that there will be no matches held in the UAE, dispelling rumors suggesting otherwise. This decision was primarily influenced by security concerns stemming from the upcoming General Elections, scheduled from April 19 to June 1, with vote counting slated for June 4.
The scheduling team at IPL deserves commendation for skillfully crafting a program that navigates around the election dates across various phases, ensuring the seamless progression of the tournament while adhering to the home and away format.
Moreover, specific venues have been strategically selected to host additional matches, adding flavor to the tournament. For instance, Dharamsala, known as a secondary base for Punjab Kings, will host two home games for the franchise. These matches against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are scheduled for May 5 (day game) and May 9 (night game) respectively.
Similarly, Guwahati, the preferred second venue for Rajasthan Royals, will witness two thrilling encounters. On May 15, Rajasthan Royals will face off against Punjab Kings, followed by a clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19, marking the culmination of the league phase.