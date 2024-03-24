IPL 2024: LSG's Valiant Effort Falls Short as RR Clinch Victory

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Royals, led by Samju Samson, made a solid start after winning the toss and opting to bat. Despite early setbacks with the dismissals of Jos Buttler and Yashaswi Jaiswal, Samson anchored the innings adeptly, forming a crucial partnership with Riyan Parag. Parag, who was dropped earlier by Mohsin Khan, showcased resilience before falling to Naveen-ul-Haq at 43, just as he seemed to gain momentum.