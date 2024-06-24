BCCI Announces Squad For Upcoming Zimbabwe Series, 3 New Faces In

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a young squad led by Shubman Gill to face Zimbabwe in the five-match T20 series in July this year. The team features three fresh faces who are expected to make their debuts in the series.
The BCCI has opted to rest senior members of the squad for the series, which takes place right after the conclusion of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Notable inclusions are youngsters Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, and Tushar Deshpande, who will earn their first national caps in the series.
The team will rely on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad to potentially lead the line with skipper Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson also capable of taking up the mantle. Samson, alongside Dhruv Jurel have been selected as the wicket-keeper.
Hard-hitters Rinku Singh and Riyan Parag will likely feature in the middle order to ensure the batting runs deep.
On the other hand, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed will be entrusted to lead the pace attack with Ravi Bishnoi the specialist spinner.
All-rounders Abhishek Sharma and Parag, on the back of fantastic IPL seasons, along with Washington Sundar with Mukesh Kumar and Tushar Deshpande also in the squad, are expected to shore up the bowling end.
The squad in full: Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.