Exclusive! Riyan Parag In India's Squad For Zimbabwe Series

Rising cricket sensation Riyan Parag, who lit up the IPL this season, has been included in the national team setup to take on Zimbabwe later this year, a highly placed source with the BCCI told Pratidin Time on Monday.
Riyan Parag, who featured heavily for the Rajasthan Royals in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2024 season, will be part of a young team to take on the Chevrons.
With this, the Assam-born cricketer becomes the first ever from the state to put on the men's national team jersey.
Young all-rounders Abhishek Sharma along with pace sensation Mayank Yadav are also poised to receive their maiden call-ups for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe.
The series is scheduled to commence on July 6 and will run until July 14, with all five matches taking place in Harare. This tour follows the conclusion of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.
Sources also indicate that several senior players are expected to be rested for this series, providing an opportunity for emerging talents to showcase their skills on the international stage.
Riyan Parag, playing for the Rajasthan franchise, was promoted to number four in the batting order and delivered consistently. He scored 573 runs in 16 matches at an average of 52.09 and a strike rate of over 149, including four half-centuries with a best score of 84*. His performance was instrumental in Rajasthan Royals securing a spot in the playoffs.
Meanwhile, India is currently competing in the ICC T20 World Cup and is set to play their Super Eights clash against Australia in Saint Lucia on Monday. India leads Group One with two wins from two games, accumulating four points.
Their recent victory was a dominant 50-run win over Bangladesh. In contrast, Australia, with one win and one loss, is in second place with two points. A loss against India could severely jeopardize Australia's chances of qualifying for the semifinals, especially after their unexpected 21-run defeat to Afghanistan.