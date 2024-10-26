BCCI Announces T20I, Test Squads For South Africa, Australia Tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the squads for India's upcoming tour of South Africa and the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia on Friday, setting the stage for an exciting cricket season.
India's T20I squad will embark on a four-match series against South Africa, with the first match scheduled to take place in Durban on November 8. The team will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, featuring a blend of experienced players and emerging talents.
The complete squad includes Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, and Yash Dayal.
Notably, due to injuries, Mayank Yadav and Shivam Dube are unavailable for selection. Additionally, Riyan Parag is currently at the BCCI Centre of Excellence to address a chronic right shoulder injury.
Following the T20 series, India will shift its focus to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where they will face Australia in a five-match Test series, beginning on November 22 in Perth. The Test squad is led by Rohit Sharma, with Jasprit Bumrah serving as vice-captain.
The lineup boasts an array of talent, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant (WK), alongside all-rounders R Ashwin and R Jadeja, and fast bowlers Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, and Washington Sundar.
Reserves for the Test series include Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, and Khaleel Ahmed. However, Kuldeep Yadav will not be available for the Australian tour as he has been referred to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for long-term treatment of a chronic left groin issue.