BCCI Launches New World-Class Cricket Academy in Bengaluru

At the core of the Centre are three state-of-the-art cricket grounds. Ground A, the primary field, features an 85-yard boundary and 13 expertly curated Mumbai red soil pitches. It is equipped with advanced floodlighting and broadcasting capabilities, making it suitable for hosting matches under lights. Grounds B and C are designated practice areas, each with 75-yard boundaries and a mix of 11 Mandya soil and 9 Black Cotton soil pitches from Odisha's Kalahandi region.