BCCI Launches New World-Class Cricket Academy in Bengaluru

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially unveiled the new National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Sunday. Now renamed the BCCI Centre of Excellence, this world-class facility reflects the vision of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to foster the future of Indian cricket.
Spread across over 40 acres, the Centre of Excellence aims to be the hub for nurturing cricket talent and advancing sports science in India. According to a BCCI press release, the facility includes three grounds and 86 indoor and outdoor pitches, offering a comprehensive environment for player development.
At the core of the Centre are three state-of-the-art cricket grounds. Ground A, the primary field, features an 85-yard boundary and 13 expertly curated Mumbai red soil pitches. It is equipped with advanced floodlighting and broadcasting capabilities, making it suitable for hosting matches under lights. Grounds B and C are designated practice areas, each with 75-yard boundaries and a mix of 11 Mandya soil and 9 Black Cotton soil pitches from Odisha's Kalahandi region.
Additionally, an innovative subsurface drainage system ensures quick recovery from rain, minimizing game interruptions. The grounds are adorned with white picket fencing and verdant seating mounds, evoking the charm of English county cricket venues.