BCCI Appoints Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia As Observer For Bihar CA

The newly-elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Joint Secretary, Devajit Saikia was on Monday appointed as the observer for Bihar Cricket Association (BCA).

According to a statement from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the appointments of Mr Ashish Shelar, Honorary Treasurer BCCI as an observer for Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association and Mr Devajit Saikia, Joint Secretary, BCCI as an observer for Bihar Cricket Association.”

This comes amid allegations of impropriety during elections in the Bihar Cricket Association, apart from other administrative issues.

In addition, there have also been reports of mass corruption in the selection of age group teams. As such, Saikia has been appointed to look over proceedings.

It may be noted that Devajit Saikia, former Assam Cricket Association Secretary, was elected as the Joint Secretary of BCCI on October 18 following elections at the annual general meeting of the governing body of cricket in the country.