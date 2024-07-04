BCCI Awards Team India Rs 125 Crores for T20 World Cup Triumph at Wankhede Stadium

In a grand ceremony at Wankhede Stadium, the BCCI office bearers presented Team India with a cheque of Rs 125 crores, commemorating their historic victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. The BCCI had previously announced this substantial prize money following the team's remarkable triumph.
As the victorious Indian T20 cricket champions lined up on the field, the stadium reverberated with the National Anthem, setting a patriotic tone for the event. The stands, packed to capacity, erupted in jubilant cheers—a celebration that echoed from the pitch to the rafters. The atmosphere was electric, with a sea of tricolor flags and vibrant tricolor lighting enhancing the festive mood.
The players basked in the adoration of the fans, their victory etched into the very foundations of Wankhede Stadium. This momentous occasion not only celebrated the team's success but also highlighted the nation's pride and unity.
Earlier today, Indian cricket stars, including Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Rishabh Pant, expressed their joy after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. PM Modi hosted a breakfast for the victorious ICC T20 World Cup team, along with team management, BCCI officials Roger Binny and Jay Shah.