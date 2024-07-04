T20 World Cup Champions' Memorable Encounter with PM Modi | Insights Here

Indian cricket stars, including Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Rishabh Pant, expressed their joy after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Thursday. PM Modi hosted a breakfast for the victorious ICC T20 World Cup team, along with team management, BCCI officials Roger Binny and Jay Shah.
Bumrah, named Player of the Tournament, tweeted, "It was an honour to be invited to our honourable Prime Minister's residence this morning. Thank you so much for your warmth and hospitality sir @narendramodi."
Hardik Pandya thanked PM Modi, stating, "Such a privilege to meet our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Thank you for hosting us sir."
Yuzvendra Chahal shared his gratitude, writing, "Humbled to meet honorable PM Shri Narendra Modi Sir along with the entire team. Thank you Sir for your encouraging words, means a lot to all of us."
Mohammed Siraj expressed, "It's an absolute honour to meet our honourable PM @narendramodi Ji. A moment of pride. Thank you Sir for your kind words and always motivating us. We will continue to work hard to make the India flag fly high. Jai Hind."
Arshdeep Singh described the meeting as "a memorable moment" and thanked PM Modi for celebrating their achievement.
Rishabh Pant shared on Instagram, "Pleasure meeting the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji Sir."
The Indian team, having arrived in New Delhi early Thursday, will proceed to Mumbai for a victory parade starting from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium.