Pakistan Airstrike in Afghanistan’s Paktika Kills Three Cricketers

At least three Afghan cricketers have been killed in a Pakistan airstrike in Afghanistan’s Paktika province, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said on Friday.

The players had reportedly travelled from Urgun to Sharan in the eastern province bordering Pakistan to take part in a friendly cricket match.

The ACB identified the three slain players as Kabeer, Sibghtullah and Haroon. In addition to the cricketers, five other civilians were also killed in the attack, the board said.

“After returning home from Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistan regime,” the ACB said in a statement posted on X. It did not provide further operational details about the strike.

In response to the attack, Afghanistan withdrew from its upcoming tri-nation T20 series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka scheduled to be held next month. The ACB said the decision was taken “as a gesture of respect for the victims”.

“The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun district in Paktika province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistan regime,” the statement read.

According to Afghan media, Pakistan conducted multiple airstrikes on Friday in Paktika province, with Kabul accusing Islamabad of violating a fragile ceasefire agreement between the two neighbours.

Local sources reported that residential areas in Urgun and Barmal districts were hit, resulting in significant civilian casualties.

The deadly escalation comes despite a 48-hour ceasefire being announced earlier this week following days of intense cross-border clashes. Pakistan had reportedly sought an extension of the truce until the end of Doha-based negotiations aimed at reducing hostilities.

Kabul agreed to prolong the ceasefire, with talks scheduled to begin Saturday.

