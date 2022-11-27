BCCI Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Crowd Attendance

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Sunday that they have entered into the Guinness Book of World Records for the biggest crowd attendance during a T20 match.

This milestone was achieved during the final match of the Indian Premier League 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

On 29 May 2022, the IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was attended by 1,01,566 people, setting a new world record.

"A proud moment for everyone as India creates the Guinness World Record. This one is for all our fans for their unmatched passion and unwavering support. Congratulations to @GCAMotera and @IPL," tweeted BCCI.