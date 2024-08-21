BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Front-Runner to Take Over as ICC Chairman

Jay Shah, the current secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Greg Barclay as the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman. With backing from key cricket boards, including Australia and England, Shah's appointment is anticipated to be unanimous.
As per ICC regulations, the 16 current ICC directors must submit their nominations for the chair position by August 27. Should multiple candidates enter the fray, an election will take place in November, with the new chair assuming office on December 1. However, sources suggest that Shah’s elevation is expected to proceed without any opposition.
Barclay, who was eligible for a third term, officially informed the ICC Board of his decision not to seek re-election, clearing the path for Shah’s rise to the top role in global cricket governance.
Before moving to the ICC, Shah will need to step down from his position as BCCI secretary. Having started his second term in October 2022, he is set to serve a mandatory cooling-off period at the BCCI after his tenure ends in September 2025. The move to the ICC aligns with this requirement, and Shah, who is the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is poised for the international stage.
The ICC is also considering amending the chair’s tenure to a maximum of two terms, each lasting three years, to align with the BCCI constitution. If appointed, Shah will become the youngest-ever ICC chair at 36, joining an esteemed group of Indians who have held the position, including Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N. Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar.
Currently serving as the BCCI-appointed ICC director, Shah also chairs the influential Finance and Commercial Affairs sub-committee of the ICC, further solidifying his credentials for the role.