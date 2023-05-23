BCCI To Plant 500 Trees For Every Dot Ball In IPL 2023 Playoffs

Viewers of the ongoing IPL 2023 qualifier match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be wondering what the small tree in place of dot balls popping up on screens means. Well, it is an appreciable move of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to plant 500 saplings for each dot ball in the match.
Apart from that, in today’s match, CSK looks like taking control with GT down to 72 for the loss of three wickets. Having restricted CSK to 172, it looked like an easy ride for the Titans. However, CSK have bounced back with some good bowling display.
Even after a strong platform laid by the openers, wickets at crucial intervals meant CSK could not breach the 200 run mark.
Current score: CSK 172/7 (20); GT 74/3 (11).