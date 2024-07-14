BCCI to Provide Rs 1 Crore for Anshuman Gaekwad's Cancer Treatment

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has made a compassionate gesture by directing the cricket board to release Rs 1 crore to assist former Indian cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad, who is currently battling blood cancer.
Anshuman Gaekwad, known for his contributions to Indian cricket with 40 Test matches and 15 ODIs, debuted against the West Indies in December 1974. During his career, he amassed 1985 runs in Tests at an average of 30.07, highlighted by two centuries and ten half-centuries. His notable innings include a memorable 201 against Pakistan in Jalandhar during the 1982-83 series.
Apart from the financial aid, Jay Shah personally reached out to Gaekwad's family to assess their needs and ensure comprehensive support, according to reports by news agency ANI.
"BCCI Secretary Jay Shah instructed BCCI to release Rs 1 crore with immediate effect to provide financial assistance to India’s veteran cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad, who is battling cancer. Shah also spoke to Gaekwad's family and took stock of the situation and provided assistance," stated the BCCI Apex Council.
Further solidarity has been shown by cricketing legends like Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, who are leading efforts to raise funds for Gaekwad. The 1983 World Cup-winning team, alongside players such as Mohinder Amarnath and Ravi Shastri, have pledged three months of their BCCI pension, totaling approximately Rs 50 lakh, to support Gaekwad’s medical treatment.
This initiative reflects the cricketing fraternity's unity and support for one of its respected members during a challenging time.