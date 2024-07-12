"In Pakistan, Virat Will Forget The Love He Received in India", Says Shahid Afridi

Amidst discussions over India's potential absence from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan, legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi has made a compelling case for the Indian team to visit their neighbor's turf. Afridi emphasized the warm reception historically accorded to Pakistan in India and encouraged reciprocal hospitality for Rohit Sharma's squad.
"In the same way, the Indian team also received love and respect during their tour in 2005. Cricket tours should be kept aside from politics," Afridi asserted in an interview with News24 Sports. He underscored the significance of India-Pakistan cricket matches, stating, "There is no bigger platform than India and Pakistan playing against each other in their respective countries."
Afridi, known for his spirited rivalry with India during his playing days, spoke highly of Virat Kohli's popularity across the border. "Virat will forget the love he has received in India when he would play in Pakistan. He has a huge craze in Pakistan and our people like him very much. In fact, he is my favourite player," Afridi remarked, praising Kohli's impact on T20 cricket and expressing regret over his retirement from T20Is.
The debate over India's participation comes amidst reports that the Indian cricket board is considering requesting a neutral venue for the tournament. The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan dates back to 2012-13, with subsequent encounters limited to ICC events.
Looking ahead, Afridi weighed in on the future of Indian cricket, singling out young talent Shubman Gill as a player with the potential to match the stature of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. He credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for fostering a rich talent pool, remarking, "IPL has created so much talent pool for India that they can make two teams."
As discussions continue regarding India's participation in the Champions Trophy, Afridi's advocacy for cricket diplomacy and mutual sportsmanship resonates amidst the complexities of Indo-Pak relations.