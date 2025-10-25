RoKO Magic: How Did India Make Australia Look So Small in Sydney?

India concluded their ODI tour of Australia on a high note, with a dominant nine-wicket victory over the hosts at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. Chasing a modest 237, the visitors’ batsmen showcased class, composure, and intent, ensuring the series ended with a statement, even as Australia claimed the overall series 2–1.

Australia, sent into bat after losing the toss, struggled to build momentum. Despite half-centuries from Matt Renshaw (56) and skipper Mitchell Marsh (41), the home side never managed to accelerate fully, eventually being dismissed for 236 in 46.4 overs. Harshit Rana led India’s disciplined bowling attack, claiming 4/39, with Washington Sundar (2/44) and Axar Patel (1/18) supporting admirably. The middle overs proved decisive, with India striking at regular intervals to keep Australia in check.

The chase, however, belonged entirely to India’s star duo. Rohit Sharma delivered a masterclass, scoring a majestic 121 off 125 balls*, blending elegance with controlled aggression. Virat Kohli complemented him perfectly, remaining unbeaten on 74 from 81 deliveries. Together, the pair stitched a 168-run partnership for the second wicket, effectively sealing the contest. Shubman Gill provided an energetic start with 24 runs before departing early, but India never looked in trouble, reaching the target in 38.3 overs at a healthy run rate of 6.15.

The result not only prevented a whitewash but also boosted confidence for India’s senior batters ahead of the upcoming T20I series.

Reflecting on his innings, Rohit Sharma, who was awarded both Player of the Match and Series, said:

"It’s never easy playing in Australia. The bowlers here are top quality, and you have to read the conditions and situations well to decide your approach. Whenever I got time in the middle, I tried to make it count. I hadn’t played for a while, but the preparation before coming here gave me confidence about how I wanted to go through this series. We couldn’t win it, but there are plenty of positives to take. A lot of players are touring Australia for the first time, and I’m sure this will be a great learning experience for them."

Shubman Gill, India’s captain, praised the team effort:

"Yes, definitely, this was almost a near-perfect game for us. They started well, but the way we pulled things back in the middle overs and then chased the target with composure was very satisfying to watch. It was great to see our spinners control the game during the middle phase, and the pacers stepped up with crucial wickets when it mattered. Harshit Rana has been impressive, bowling with good pace and intent, exactly what you need on wickets like these. Watching Rohit and Kohli bat together is always special; they’ve been doing it for years, and seeing them finish games like that is a real delight."

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh acknowledged the brilliance of the Indian pair while looking ahead:

"We’ve seen Rohit and Virat do this to teams for over a decade now, and it was another good learning experience for our young group. India were simply outstanding today. We needed one more partnership towards the end to stay in the contest, but it’s all part of the learning curve for the younger players. Guys like Renshaw and Short were excellent in the first two matches, and as a team, we can be really proud of the way we’ve competed and continue to move forward."

As the focus shifts to the T20I series, India’s batting lineup has rediscovered rhythm, and the Ro-KO combination promises to be a formidable force once again.

Also Read: Australia Clinches 2-0 Lead as India Fall Short in Adelaide