Assam: Firing Between Forest Officials, Timber Smugglers Inside Dehing Patkai

An incident of firing was reported from the Dehing Patkai National Park located in the Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts of Assam on Tuesday.

According to reports, firing broke out last night between forest officials and a gang of timber smugglers inside the national park near the Basav stream.

Officials informed that the smugglers were caught red-handed as they operated heavy machines to cut down trees, following which firing broke out between both parties.

However, the timber smugglers reportedly managed to flee in the darkness of the night, they said.