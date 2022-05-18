Assam: Firing Between Forest Officials, Timber Smugglers Inside Dehing Patkai

An incident of firing was reported from the Dehing Patkai National Park located in the Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts of Assam on Tuesday.
According to reports, firing broke out last night between forest officials and a gang of timber smugglers inside the national park near the Basav stream.
Officials informed that the smugglers were caught red-handed as they operated heavy machines to cut down trees, following which firing broke out between both parties.
However, the timber smugglers reportedly managed to flee in the darkness of the night, they said.
Officials further informed that the forest department has launched a search operation which is underway to find the culprits.
Meanwhile, officials have taken the machinery including a chain saw and other tools of the trade into custody that was left behind by the gang.
It may be noted that this is the second incident of firing this year inside the Dehing Patkai national park.