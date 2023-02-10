Top 10 Best Female Boxers In The World All Time

History Of Female Boxing

Although the status and visibility of female boxing has risen dramatically in recent years, the sport has a rich history of exceptional athletes who paved the way for today's superstars. Fighting women has been documented as far back as the 18th century, but it was considered illegal by sports commissioners for decades because they refused to sanction or license professional female fights. The first-ever female boxing match took place in the United Kingdom in 1998, and in 2012, women's boxing made its Olympic debut in London.

Today, we can see the extraordinary achievements of female athletes like the 2012 Olympic gold medalist Clarisse Shields, the only boxer—male or female—to hold all four major world titles simultaneously in two weight classes. Another player, the unbeaten Katie Taylor, has won five consecutive gold medals at the Women's World Championships, six times at the European Championships, five times at the European Union Championships, and seven-division world champion Amanda Nunes.